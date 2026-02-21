Vattiyoorkavu Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 133 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Vattiyoorkavu is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Thiruvananthapuram district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). Vk Prasanth, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated V. V. Rajesh of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 21515 votes.

Vattiyoorkavu Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 207732 voters in the Vattiyoorkavu constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 99011 were male in Vattiyoorkavu and 108713 were female voters. There was 8 voters who belonged to the third gender. 4538 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Vattiyoorkavu in 2021 was 425 (386 men and 39 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Vattiyoorkavu constituency was 194232 . Out of this, 92644 were male and 101588 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 1440 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Vattiyoorkavu in 2016 was 895 (631 men and 264 women).

Vattiyoorkavu Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Vattiyoorkavu Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Vattiyoorkavu Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Vattiyoorkavu Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI-M candidate Adv VK Prasanth won the Vattiyoorkavu seat with a margin of 21515 votes (15.65%). He was polled 61111 votes with a vote share of 44.04%. He defeated BJP candidate Adv VV Rajesh , who got 39596 votes with a vote share of 28.77%. Congress candidate Adv Veena S Nair stood third with 35455 votes (25.76%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate K Muraleedharan won the Vattiyoorkavu seat with a margin of 7622 votes (5.56%). He was polled 51322 votes with a vote share of 37.43%. BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan got 43700 votes (31.87%) and was the runner-up. CPM candidate DR TN SEEMA stood third with 40441 votes (29.50%).

Vattiyoorkavu Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: K Muraleedharan (INC)

2011: K Muraleedharan (INC)

Vattiyoorkavu Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Vattiyoorkavu Assembly constituency was 137636 (66%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 137108 (70.23%).