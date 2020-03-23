Vasundhara Raje donates 2 months' salary to fight Covid-19 outbreak

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has decided to donate her two months' salary to the chief minister and prime minister Relief funds to fight Covid-19. She has also released an amount of Rs 1 lakh to aid medics assisting patients in buying medical necessities. Taking to Twitter, she said, "To combat the #Covid19 outbreak, I‘m donating my salary of 2 months to the CM and PM Relief funds, respectively. Additionally, I have also released a sum of 1 lakh from my MLALAD to aid medics assisting patients. The amount will be used to purchase medical necessities."

The Centre has also ordered all states to enforce lockdown strictly. Legal action would be taken against violators, said a government notification after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that some people were still not taking the lockdown seriously. He urged people to protect themselves and their families and follow instructions laid down by the government.

