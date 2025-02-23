Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of Indian-origin billionaire, speaks out after ordeal in Ugandan prison Vasundhara Oswal, daughter of billionaire Pankaj Oswal, was detained in Uganda for over three weeks on false charges of kidnapping and attempted murder, later proving the accusations unfounded, and now seeks justice for the human rights violations she endured.

Vasundhara Oswal, the 26-year-old daughter of Indian-origin billionaire Pankaj Oswal, has opened up about her harrowing ordeal in Uganda, where she was detained for more than three weeks on false charges of kidnapping and attempting to murder a former employee of her father’s company. The accusations were later proven to be unfounded when the supposed victim, Mukesh Menaria, was discovered alive in Tanzania.

Who is Vasundhara Oswal

Vasundhara Oswal, the daughter of Indian-origin billionaires Pankaj and Radhika Oswal, is a prominent business leader who has made significant strides in the corporate world. Serving as the Executive Director (Finance) of PRO Industries and Director General of Axis Minerals, she oversees major projects, including one of the largest bauxite mining operations in Guinea. Under her leadership, both companies have achieved substantial growth, launched sustainability initiatives, and improved their financial health. Oswal, a graduate in Finance from a prestigious Swiss university, is also known for her contributions to ecological efforts, such as implementing a Zero Liquid Discharge program and a CO2 capture facility. Recognized for her accomplishments, she was named Inspiring Woman of the Year by The Economic Times and awarded the Global Youth Icon Award in 2023. Additionally, she has led social initiatives in East Africa, benefiting underprivileged communities.

Despite her achievements and influential role in the business world, her detention in Uganda was marked by a series of human rights abuses that have shocked her family and supporters.

The false accusations and harrowing detention

The controversy began on October 1, 2024, when Vasundhara Oswal was arrested in Uganda, and accused of kidnapping and attempting to murder Menaria. Despite being told that the man was still alive on October 10, she remained incarcerated until October 21, facing brutal conditions during her detention. She was initially kept in a high-security facility alongside convicted murderers and human traffickers. Oswal has now come forward to label her treatment as a "gross violation of human rights."

Conditions of detention: A gross violation of human rights

In a recent interview with news agency PTI, Oswal described the conditions she faced while in Ugandan custody. She claimed that she was denied basic necessities like food, water, and access to a washroom. "My parents had to bribe police officers through lawyers to bring me food, water, and basic necessities," she revealed. The situation was even more distressing when she alleged that the police had searched her property without a warrant and coerced her into giving a statement without legal representation. “They said, ‘We are in Uganda; we can do anything; you’re not in Europe anymore,’” Oswal recalled.

Despite submitting a police bond and producing evidence that Menaria was alive, Oswal remained in detention. She was eventually charged with misdemeanor confinement, but Oswal believes the charges were a tactic to extort money from her family. She claims the Ugandan police acted without proper investigation, focusing instead on obtaining bribes. Her passport was held hostage until December 10, 2024, and the legal process only concluded when the charges were dismissed on December 19, 2024.

Allegations of extortion and unlawful Detention

Oswal’s experience in Uganda has raised serious concerns about the treatment of foreign investors and the legal practices in the country. She called the Ugandan authorities’ actions a direct assault on her human rights, stating that the situation reflects poorly on the country's treatment of international business leaders. “I feel like the other governments have already corrected their mistakes, and they have used the law correctly, not in a manipulative manner,” she said. "So, this is more up to the Ugandan government to correct its mistakes toward an investor who has spent the last three years in their country building their business."

Throughout her ordeal, Oswal has garnered support from various international communities. In 2023, she was named "Inspiring Woman of the Year" by The Economic Times and recognized as a Global Youth Icon. However, the pain of her detention is still fresh, and she has vowed to explore all legal remedies for the mistreatment she endured during her imprisonment.

Vasundhara Oswal’s pursuit of justice

As Vasundhara Oswal moves forward, her case serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by foreign investors navigating legal systems that may be prone to corruption or negligence. She has vowed to seek justice for the human rights violations she suffered and hopes that the Ugandan government will take accountability for its actions.

(Inputs from PTI)