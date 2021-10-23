Follow us on Image Source : PTI Varun Gandhi shares video of UP farmer burning crop, says 'need to rethink policy'

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday shared a video clip purportedly showing a man setting fire to a heap of paddy crop after his vain efforts to sell it, and sought a rethink of the agriculture policy. Gandhi shared the video of the man on Twitter.



"Samodh Singh, a farmer of Uttar Pradesh, had been running around mandis for the last 15 days to sell his paddy crop. When paddy did not sell, he in frustration put fire to it himself. Where has this system brought the farmers? The need of the hour is to rethink our agriculture policy," he said.



Without making a direct attack, the BJP leader has been critical of the government's handling of agri issues of late and has also sympathised with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

On Thursday, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, whose Pilibhit constituency has been hit by heavy rains, had attacked the Uttar Pradesh government, saying if the common man is left to fend for himself, what does governance mean. Three people were killed and hundreds were marooned as torrential rains lashed Bareilly and Pilibhit districts over two days, officials had said on Wednesday.

PTI

