Varinder Kumar becomes new Punjab Vigilance Bureau Chief Director

The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed Varinder Kumar as the new chief director of its vigilance bureau. He has replaced Ishwar Singh, the additional director general of police.

Varinder Kumar currently heads the Prisons department as ADGP.

