Monday, November 14, 2022
     
Varanasi: 3 men detained over suspicious activity near Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Reported By : Ashwini Tripathi Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Published on: November 14, 2022 14:08 IST
Security personnel deployed in Varanasi.
Image Source : PTI Security personnel deployed in Varanasi.

Varanasi: Three unidentified persons have been detained near Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi after police noticed them of being involved in suspicious activity.

The accused have been held from Gate no. 4 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. All three are residents of Giridih.

They were detained on Sunday evening around 7 pm. Further investigation in the case is underway.

