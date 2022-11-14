Varanasi: 3 men detained over suspicious activity near Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel deployed in Varanasi.

Varanasi: Three unidentified persons have been detained near Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi after police noticed them of being involved in suspicious activity.

The accused have been held from Gate no. 4 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. All three are residents of Giridih.

They were detained on Sunday evening around 7 pm. Further investigation in the case is underway.

