Varanasi: 3 men detained over suspicious activity near Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Varanasi: Three unidentified persons have been detained near Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi after police noticed them of being involved in suspicious activity.
The accused have been held from Gate no. 4 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. All three are residents of Giridih.
They were detained on Sunday evening around 7 pm. Further investigation in the case is underway.
ALSO READ | Delhi: Man chops live-in partner into 35 pieces, disposes them off across city over 18 days
ALSO READ | 2020 Delhi riots: SC refuses to stay criminal proceedings against ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain