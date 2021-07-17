Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat train detained after smoke reported from one of its coaches

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat express was detained.

India's premium train Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat express train no. 02435 was detained near the Prayagraj division (Prauyagraj-Kanpur Central), North Central Railway after smoke was reported from one of its coaches.

Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat passed Bindki Road at 5:57 pm when the station master reported smoke in the third coach from the rear SLR.

A relief power was demanded at 7:10 pm. More to follow.

