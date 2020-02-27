Now, a unique ID tags for all pet dogs in Varanasi

Image Source : PIXABAY Varanasi municipal corporation issues unique ID tags for pet dogs to identify owners

In a first, Pet dogs in Varanasi will be issued unique ID tags, giving information on the animal's name, breed, age and owners name and address. This initiative will help the local body to identify strays in the city and thus prevent dog-bite cases.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sumit Kumar told news agenct IANS that after the scheme comes into effect from April 1, dog owners would be charged Rs 200 each as licence fee for keeping pets.

"The canine population in Varanasi has grown alarmingly in the past few years. With this scheme, we will identify feral dogs and prevent attacks on children. At present, people allow their pet dogs to roam around without collars. When the dogs are snared by the municipal staff, the owners then raise objections. It will be mandatory for the owners to make their pet dogs wear the unique ID tag in the collars," he told IANS.