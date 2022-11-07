Varanasi lights up on Dev Deepawali: Why is it significant | 10 points- WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Dev Deepawali celebrated with great grandeur

Dev Deepawali was celebrated with illuminating ghats along River Ganga in Varanasi as 10 lakh diyas lit up in the holy city on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish people on the occasion.

“Hearty greetings to the festival of India's ancient culture, spirituality and tradition, on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. May this occasion related to holy bath and lamp infuse new energy in everyone's life,” he tweeted.

Here are the major highlights:

Thousands of people, including tourists belonging to different parts of the world, gathered at the famous ghats of Varanasi from early morning for the Dev Deepawali celebrations. Lakhs of earthen lamps were lit at the ghats, while multicoloured lights and boats were the major part of the attraction throughout the day. A laser show and various cultural events were organised at the famous ghats like Assi and Dashashwamedh to entertain thousands of people who gathered there to celebrate the festivity. A major attraction among the onlookers was the Ganga Aarti performed at the ghats. Dev Deepawali is celebrated 15 days after Diwali on Kartik Purnima. On this auspicious day, thousands of devotees come to Varanasi to offer prayers and take a dip in the Ganga. The holy festival is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon king Tripurasur. According to mythology, Tripurasur had troubled humans on earth and all the gods in heaven. All the gods then went to Lord Shiva and sought his help. Accepting the request, Shiva killed Tripurasura on the day of Kartik Purnima. All the gods descended on Kashi and lit a lamp to mark the occasion and thank Lord Shiva. Since then, Dev Deepawali is celebrated in Varanasi every year. The festivities of Dev Deepawali begin on the Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and conclude on the fifth day, which is the Kartik Purnima Tithi (full moon night). Dev Deepawali is also referred to as Tripurotsav. Significance It is believed that on this day Lord Shiva killed Tripurasura after hearing the prayers of the gods. The festival of Dev Deepawali is celebrated mostly in Uttar Pradesh with great gaiety. Apart from the Shiva temple, in other temples, diyas are lit at the crossroads and also under the peepal tree and Tulsi plant. Along with lighting the lamp, there is also a tradition of offering prayers to Lord Shiva and consecrating him. By doing this a person gets success in knowledge and monetary benefits.

(With Agency input)

