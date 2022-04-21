Varanasi: Lemon, petrol being offered free with mobile accessories. 

Thursday, April 21, 2022
     
IANS Reported by: IANS
Varanasi Published on: April 21, 2022 14:37 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY.COM.

Highlights

  • Lemons are now being offered free with mobile accessories
  • A shopkeeper in Varanasi is offering free lemons on purchase of mobile accessories
  • The incentive is being offered since prices of both lemons, petrol have escalated in recent weeks

Lemons are now being offered free with mobile accessories. A shopkeeper in Varanasi is offering free lemons on the purchase of mobile accessories.

The shopkeeper is also claiming to offer free petrol to consumers buying mobile accessories worth Rs 10,000.

The incentive is being offered since the prices of both lemons and petrol have escalated in recent weeks.

A poster put up in from of the shop says that 2 to 4 lemons will be given with mobile accessories, irrespective of the amount of purchase.

The shopkeeper is also offering a litre of petrol for purchases above Rs 10,000.

