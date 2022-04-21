Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM. Varanasi: Lemon, petrol being offered free with mobile accessories.

Highlights Lemons are now being offered free with mobile accessories

A shopkeeper in Varanasi is offering free lemons on purchase of mobile accessories

The incentive is being offered since prices of both lemons, petrol have escalated in recent weeks

Lemons are now being offered free with mobile accessories. A shopkeeper in Varanasi is offering free lemons on the purchase of mobile accessories.

The shopkeeper is also claiming to offer free petrol to consumers buying mobile accessories worth Rs 10,000.

The incentive is being offered since the prices of both lemons and petrol have escalated in recent weeks.

A poster put up in from of the shop says that 2 to 4 lemons will be given with mobile accessories, irrespective of the amount of purchase.

The shopkeeper is also offering a litre of petrol for purchases above Rs 10,000.

ALSO READ: Guard your lemons! Amid soaring prices, 60 kg lemons, other high-priced veggies stolen in UP

Latest India News