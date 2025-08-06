Vantara to set up dedicated rehabilitation centre for elephant 'Madhuri' in Kolhapur Vantara has also offered support to the Maharashtra government's petition seeking Madhuri's return to Kolhapur. The decision to relocate Madhuri was taken under judicial authority, and Vantara's role was to provide care, veterinary support, and housing as an independent rescue and rehab centre.

Kolhapur:

Vantara has decided to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre for the Mahadevi elephant, 'Madhuri', in the Nandani area of Maharashtra's Kolhapur. Vantara acknowledged the deep religious and cultural significance that Madhuri holds for the Jain Matha and the people of Kolhapur. For decades, she has been an integral part of deep-rooted spiritual practices and community life. "We recognise and respect the sentiments of the devotees, the leadership of the Jain Matha, and the wider community who have expressed their concerns and attachment to Madhuri's presence in Kolhapur," the statement read.

Vantara said its involvement in this matter has been limited to acting strictly in accordance with the binding directions issued by the Supreme Court of India and the Bombay High Court. The decision to relocate Madhuri was taken under judicial authority, and Vantara's role was to provide care, veterinary support, and housing as an independent rescue and rehabilitation centre. At no stage did Vantara initiate or recommend the relocation, nor was there any intent to interfere with religious practice or sentiment.

Vantara to extend support to application filed by Jain Matha

"In alignment with our commitment to lawful conduct, responsible animal care, and community cooperation, Vantara will extend full support to any application filed by the Jain Matha and the Government of Maharashtra before the court requesting Madhuri's return to Kolhapur. Subject to the Court's approval, Vantara will provide complete technical and veterinary assistance for her safe and dignified return," said Vantara.

Furthermore, Vantara proposed to work in close coordination with the Jain Matha and the state government to establish a satellite rehabilitation centre for Madhuri in the Nandani area of Kolhapur. The proposed facility will be developed in accordance with the established animal welfare guidelines, after consultation with experts from the High-Powered Committee and consensus of the Matha, while aligned to international best practices in elephant care.

The proposed centre will include:

Specialised hydrotherapy pond for joint and muscular relief.

A second, larger water body for swimming and natural movement.

Laser therapy and a treatment room for physical rehabilitation.

Covered night shelter for rest and protection.

Lush open space habitat for unrestricted movement without chains.

Sandpit for environmental enrichment and natural behaviours.

Fully equipped on-site veterinary clinic for 24x7 medical care.

Rubberised flooring platform for safe and comfortable resting.

Carefully formed mounds of soft sand to support sloped resting positions, aiding recovery from foot rot, relieving pressure from arthritis, and reducing stress on joints.

The land for the proposed facility is to be identified in consultation with the Jain Matha and the Government of Maharashtra. Upon receiving the necessary grants and permissions, Vantara's expert team is ready to begin implementation in close coordination with relevant authorities.

"We wish to clarify that this proposal is put forward solely to comply with and facilitate any directive that may be issued by the court regarding Madhuri's future care, in accordance with international standards. It is not intended for any credit or recognition of Vantara. Moreover, this is a recommendation, not a binding or imposed condition. We remain fully open and respectful to any alternative proposal the Jain Matha may wish to put forward, in accordance with the final directions of the court," said Vantara.

"If our involvement, despite being carried out solely under court directions, has caused any distress to the Jain community or the people of Kolhapur, we express our sincere regret. Michhami Dukkadam – if any hurt was caused through thought, word, or deed, knowingly or unknowingly, we seek your forgiveness," it said.

"Vantara remains committed to the highest standards of animal welfare, institutional integrity, and respectful engagement with communities across India. Our efforts will continue to prioritise lawful conduct, transparency, and the well-being of the animals entrusted to our care," added Vantara.