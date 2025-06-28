Vantara rushes emergency team and ambulances after elephants run amok at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra The team included two wildlife veterinarians, six senior mahouts, eleven trained support staff, and five elephant ambulances equipped to provide emergency medical care and behavioural support.

Ahmedabad :

Vantara, an initiative founded by philanthropist Anant Ambani focused on wildlife welfare and conservation, deployed a specialised emergency team to Ahmedabad following an incident involving three elephants running amok during the 148th Jagannath Rath Yatra in the city.

The team included two wildlife veterinarians, six senior mahouts, eleven trained support staff, and five elephant ambulances equipped to provide emergency medical care and behavioural support.

Elephants startled during Rath Yatra procession

The incident occurred during the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad when a bull elephant, reportedly startled by loud music and crowd noise during the procession, suddenly broke formation and charged forward. Two elephants following closely behind also panicked and ran amok, disrupting the procession and causing a brief period of chaos.

Vantara’s team assisted local authorities with the medical assessment of the affected bull and cow elephants, offering behavioural and psychological support, and ensuring safe containment where necessary.

“Following the recent incident involving elephant unrest during the Rath Yatra, we reached out to Vantara for immediate support. Their team responded swiftly from Jamnagar and coordinated with local authorities and animal handlers to arrange for their relocation for better care,” stated Dr K Ramesh (IFS), Chief Conservator of Forest, Gujarat.

Temple management lauds quick response

The Jagannath Temple Management commended Vantara’s prompt action and dedication. “Vantara displayed a great commitment to ensuring these elephants receive the medical attention and rehabilitation they urgently need,” said Mahendra Jha, Trustee, Shree Jagannath Mandir Trust Committee.

Vantara: Pioneering elephant welfare

Vantara is home to the world’s largest elephant care center, spread across 998 acres, including over 100 acres of enriched, manmade forest. It provides lifelong care to 260 rescued elephants previously used in circuses, begging, tourism, and logging.

The center also houses the world’s largest elephant hospital and has pioneered key veterinary innovations, including the first cataract surgery on a bull elephant and the introduction of the world’s first hyperbaric oxygen chamber for elephants.

Its facilities include hydrotherapy pools, natural ponds, mud wallows, water showers, sand piles, and chain-free musth enclosures, designed to support comprehensive physical and psychological recovery for rescued elephants.

Vantara’s elephant care centre is staffed by over 650 professionals, including veterinarians, biologists, and trained caregivers, who provide ethical, compassionate care grounded in positive reinforcement.