Vande Mataram row: BJP accuses Congress of removing Maa Durga stanzas under Nehru's leadership

New Delhi:

On a day when the nation is celebrating 150 years of ‘Vande Maratam’, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on Friday accused the Congress of deliberately removing stanzas from the antional song praising Goddess Durga in 1937 under Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership.

Decision was made to appease certain communal groups

Kesavan further alleged that this decision was made to appease certain communal groups, sparking debate about the song's original form and intent. Taking to X, Kesavan claimed that only the first two stanzas were accepted by the Congress, omitting later verses that invoke Goddess Maa Durga, due to alleged communal considerations.

He also contrasted this with the current celebrations of the song's 150-year commemoration, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which include a mass singing of the full version.

The social media post reads, "It is imperative for our younger generation to know how the Congress party brazenly pandering to its communal agenda under the Presidentship of Nehru, adopted only a truncated Vande Mataram as the party's national song in its 1937 Faizpur Session, while PM @narendramodi ji today will inaugurate the 150th year commemoration & participate in the mass recital of the full version of our glorious Vande Mataram across the nation."

Vande Mataram does not belong to any religion

He added that the song "did not belong to any particular religion or language" but accused the Congress of committing a "historic sin and blunder" by linking it with religion and removing its devotional invocations to the goddess.

"The glorious Vande Mataram became the voice of our nation's unity and solidarity, celebrating our motherland, instilling nationalistic spirit and fostering patriotism. Chanting it was made a criminal offence by the British. It did not belong to any particular religion or language. But the Congress committed the historic sin and blunder of linking the song with religion. Congress under Nehru, citing religious grounds, deliberately removed stanzas of Vande Mataram, which hailed Goddess Ma Durga," the BJP leader posted on X.

Vande Mataram row begins from its origin

The controversy surrounding Vande Mataram started from its origins in Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Anandamath, where it's seen as a symbol of national unity and resistance against British rule. However, some Muslims objected to the song, viewing it as promoting Hindu nationalism.

In 1937, the Congress Working Committee decided to sing only the first two stanzas, aiming to avoid offending Muslim sensitivities. This decision was influenced by concerns that the song's imagery, particularly references to Goddess Durga, might be seen as exclusionary.

Kesavan cited an October 20, 1937, letter from Nehru to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in which Nehru reportedly wrote that the song's background "might irritate" Muslims and further stated that Netaji Bose had strongly advocated for the full, original version of Vande Mataram."

In a letter dated September 1, 1937, Nehru spitefully writes that anybody considering the words in Vande Mataram as anything to do with a Goddess was absurd. He also derisively opines that Vande Mataram is not suitable as a national song.

With inputs from ANI

