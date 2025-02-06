Vande Bharat Sleeper Train successfully completes trials, railways to finalise route and schedule soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Sleeper Train.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Indian Railways is poised to revolutionise long-distance travel with the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set -- a cutting-edge addition to its rapidly expanding fleet. The much-anticipated world-class, high-speed sleeper train has successfully completed rigorous trials. On January 15, 2025, the first 16-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set underwent stringent testing by the Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO), covering a 540-kilometre stretch between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This achievement follows the successful completion of the train’s manufacturing at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai on December 17, 2024.

After production, the train was brought to the Kota division, where it was put through initial short-distance tests of 30 to 40 kilometres over three consecutive days in early January. During these tests, the train demonstrated exceptional stability and comfort, reaching a top speed of 180 km/h. The Railway Board said Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set now needs RDSO's certification and the Commissioner of Railway Safety's nod before going for commercial operation. "Before the operationalisation of India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, the RDSO will issue a final certificate after analysing the trial runs. The railway safety commissioner will evaluate the train at its maximum speed," the Board said in a press statement.

Scaling up production: The road ahead

After the successful trial of the prototype, the production of nine more Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets is scheduled between April and December 2025. These trains will set new benchmarks in efficiency and convenience for long-haul travellers.

To power this ambitious rollout, Indian Railways has placed a major order for propulsion electrics for 50 rakes of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets on December 17, 2024. The order has been awarded to two leading Indian manufacturers, which is likely to be ready in 2 years time frame.

M/s Medha will supply propulsion systems for 33 rakes

M/s Alstom will supply propulsion systems for 17 rakes

Looking ahead, full-scale production of the 24-car Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Sets will commence in 2026-27, further strengthening India’s self-reliance in railway technology.

A new chapter in Rail travel with speed and luxury

These Vande Bharat sleeper trains are designed with features like automatic doors, ultra comfortable berths, on board WiFi and an aircraft-like design. Passengers in India are already enjoying reclining seats and world-class travel experience through 136 Vande Bharat trains running across the country on medium and short distances. With the Vande Bharat Sleeper, passengers can expect a quieter, smoother, and more comfortable journey, equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features. Designed and built under the Make in India initiative, this train embodies India's engineering excellence and commitment to transforming rail travel.

As Indian Railways move forward with this transformative project, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set stands as a testament to the nation’s vision of modern, efficient, and passenger-friendly transportation.

Features of the train

The train has 16 coaches divided into three classes: AC 1st Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier.

The train has a total capacity of 1,128 passengers.

The train has crash buffers, deformation tubes, and a fire barrier wall.

The train has automatic doors, cushioned berths, and onboard WiFi.

