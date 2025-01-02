Vande Bharat sleeper clocks 180 kmph speed during trial run, watch stunning video | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X The final phase of trials of Vande Bharat Sleeper trains is underway

The first phase of Vande Bharat sleeper train services is about to be launched this month. At present, 10 Vande Bharat sleeper trains are under production for long and medium-distance journeys in the country. The first prototype has been manufactured and underwent field trials. In addition, the manufacturing of 200 Vande Bharat sleeper Rakes has also been awarded to Technology partners. The timeline of rollout of the train is subject to the successful completion of the trials.

In the latest development, the Vande Bharat sleeper coach train successfully ran at the speed of 180 km/h during a trial in Kota, Rajasthan. Several videos emerged on social media in which the semi-high speed train is seen clocking 180 km/h during the trial run. The newly developed train was also tested on curved tracks. The upcoming Vande Bharat sleeper train underwent trials at various speeds, both loaded and unloaded.

Recently, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a statement laid on the table of the Rajya Sabha, said that presently, Vande Bharat sleeper trains planned for long and medium-distance journeys are equipped with modern features and passenger amenities.

Some of the distinguished features of Vande Bharat sleeper train:

Fitted with KAVACH.

EN-45545 HL3 fire safety standards compliant train.

Crashworthy and Jerk-Free Semi-permanent couplers and Anti-Climbers.

Crashworthy Design of Carbody complying with EN standards.

Regenerative braking system for energy efficiency.

Higher Average speed with quick deceleration and acceleration.

Emergency talk-back unit for communication between Passenger and Train Manager/Loco Pilot in case of emergency.

Accommodation and accessible toilets for Passengers with Restricted Mobility (PRM) in the driving coaches on each end.

Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways.

Ergonomically designed ladder for ease of climbing on to upper berths.

Centralized Coach Monitoring System for better condition monitoring of passenger amenities such as Air conditioning, Saloon Lighting etc.

CCTV surveillance cameras in all coaches.

Talking about medium-distance Vande Bharat train services, the Union Minister said that as of December 2, 2024, 136 Vande Bharat train services with Chair Car Coaches are running across the Indian Railways network. The longest distance Vande Bharat train services are running between Delhi and Banaras, covering a distance of 771 km. He further added that the introduction of new train services, including Vande Bharat services and its variants, is an ongoing process on Indian Railways subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, resource availability, etc.

