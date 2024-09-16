India's first Vande Bharat Metro set to be launched shortly: Check specialties, ticket fare, routes

Follow us on Image Source : X Vande Bharat Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India’s first ‘Vande Bharat Metro’ service in Gujarat on Monday (September 16), aiming to transform medium-distance travel in the country with its modern features and efficiency. The maiden journey will take place between Bhuj and Ahmedabad, covering 360 km in merely 5 hours and 45 minutes. The daily service for this metro service will begin on September 17, having a ticket price of Rs 455 for the complete journey.

How is Vande Bharat Metro different from traditional metros?

Vande Metro is unlike any other traditional metros in other parts of the country, including Delhi and Mumbai, and is designed for inter-city connectivity, attempting to bridge urban places with surrounding areas.

The Railway Ministry emphasised that although the term 'metro' typically refers to an urban transport system, the Vande Metro has been designed with state-of-the-art technology and advanced features to serve a wider range of travel needs.

The Vande Metro marks a major advancement in India’s rail transport infrastructure, combining modern amenities with a functional design to elevate the passenger experience. As it commences regular operations, the Vande Metro aims to redefine inter-city travel, providing commuters nationwide with enhanced comfort, safety, and efficiency.

Significant features of Vande Metro

The train has comfortably designed seats with fully air-conditioned coaches which are a major upgrade in comparison to traditional metros. The Vande Metro will operate at a maximum speed of 110 km/h and will ensure faster acceleration and deceleration, which will help commuters reach their destinations more quickly. The Vande Metro is equipped with KAVACH collision avoidance technology, fire detection system, emergency lights, and aerosol-based fire suppression. There are 12 coaches in Vande Metro with a seating capacity of 1,150 passengers. It has double-leaf automatic sliding doors, like those in the urban metros, and a flexible gangway that maintains a dust-free, quiet, and rain-proof surroundings. The metro will have Divyangjan-friendly toilets, meal services, charging sockets, CCTV surveillance and a talk-back system for interacting to the driver in case of any emergency. The Ahmedabad-Bhuj Vande Metro service will stop at nine stations and cover the 360-kilometre distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes at a top speed of 110 kilometres per hour. It will depart from Bhuj at 5:05 am and reach Ahmedabad Junction at 10:50 am.

ALSO READ | PM Modi flags off six Vande Bharat trains in Jharkhand, launches developmental projects