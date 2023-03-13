Follow us on Image Source : ASHWINI VAISHNAW (TWITTER) Meet Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

Vande Bharat Express: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology on Monday informed that Surekha Yadav has become the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express. The Vande Bharat Express train was launched in 2019. The first Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on February 15, 2019, on the New Delhi-Kanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route, as per an official report.

India's first female train driver

Surekha Yadav in 1988, became India's first female train driver. As per reports, Yadav got the opportunity to drive the first 'Ladies Special' local train when it was first introduced in April 2000 in the four metro cities by Mamata Banerjee the then Railway Minister.

Momentous moment for Surekha Yadav in March 2011

On March 8, 2011, Surekha Yadav once again succeeded in achieving a milestone when she became Asia's first woman train driver on International Women's Day.

Vande Bharat Express Train

The Vande Bharat Express train was inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2017. It has 16 air-conditioned coaches. All the coaches have a stainless steel car body equipped with automatic doors with sliding footsteps, onboard computers for train control and remote monitoring. The coaches also have a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi and comfortable seating arrangements.

