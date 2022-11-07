South India's first Vande Bharat Express trial run between Chennai-Mysore begins

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express Trial run starts from Chennai MG Ramachandran Central Railway station today.

The train will run between Chennai-Mysore

PM Modi will flag off new Vande Bharat on November 11

Railways on Monday commenced the trial run of another rack of India's semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express from Chennai MG Ramachandran Central Railway station. The upcoming Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express will be flagged off by PM Modi on November 11.

It will be south India's first and country's fifth Vande Bharat train which will be put to service of passengers.

PM Modi will flag off South India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' train and inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, during his visit to the city on November 11.

"On that day, PM will flag off South India's first Vande Bharat Express train which will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru in the state capital, inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore to handle an additional 2.

5 crore passengers," an official release said.

