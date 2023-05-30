Vande Bharat Express network continues to grow as Railways producing 3-4 trains every month

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Workers at the manufacturing facility of the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) where Vande Bharat trains are made, in Chennai.

Vande Bharat Train: The Indian Railways is producing 3-4 Vande Bharat trains every month. India's indigeneously developed semi-high speed trains are being manufactured at the Integrated Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The manufacturing process of this train involves a very complex technology. The railways is developing the supply chain and over the next few years more factories will be added.

At this point of time, railway factories are producing 3-4 trains per month.

The Indian Railways is also working on two different versions of the train including Vande Metro and Vande Sleepers, which are likely to be ready by February-March next year.

These indigenous semi-high speed trains, which are being prepped to replace Shatabdis, Rajdhanis and local trains, are being made at the ICF in Chennai.

Recently, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that in the next three to four years, railway tracks will be upgraded to support the maximum speed of 160 kmph of Vande Bharat trains.

As Vande Bharat train network continues to grow across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi have recently launched two new services of the train. The first one has been flagged off between Delhi-Dehradun and second between Guwahati in Assam to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. With these two fresh launches, Uttarakhand and Northeast have got their first Vande Bharat train.

