Vande Bharat Express likely to start on Bhopal-Lucknow route soon, check details here Vande Bharat Express: If this new train is launched soon, then Bhopal will get two more Vande Bharat Express trains, including sleeper trains, connecting Bhopal to Mumbai and Patna.

New Delhi:

Here comes a big update for the Vande Bharat Express train commuters. The Indian Railways is likely to launch new Vande Bharat Express train connecting the capital cities of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh directly, reducing the travel time to just 7–8 hours. If reports are to be believed, this Vande Bharat Express train will make the passengers' journey comfortable, affordable and faster with latest amenities and high-speed capabilities.

If this new train is launched soon, as reports suggest, then Bhopal will get two more Vande Bharat Express trains, including sleeper trains, connecting Bhopal to Mumbai and Patna.

Right now, Bhopal has approximately 15 indirect trains connecting the city to Lucknow, which takes around 10-12 hours. Moreover, during the festive seasons, these trains become overcrowded, making it difficult for passengers to travel.

Once launched, the New Bhopal-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express will solve the commuting problems with fewer stops, higher speeds, and premium facilities.

Travel time to be reduced

It should be noted that the distance between Bhopal and Lucknow is approximately 720 kilometres and the new Vande Bharat Express will reduce the travel time between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to 6-8 hours.

Expected ticket fare, launch date

The Vande Bharat Express on this route is likely to have eight chair car coaches, totalling 564 seats, including executive class seating for added comfort.

The ticket fare on this route is likely to be significantly higher, possibly more than double that of regular trains.

Apart from this, the train’s final route map, stoppage details, and expected launch date are yet to be released by the Indian Railways.

Why Vande Bharat Express a super hit?

More significantly, the Vande Bharat trains are being equipped with several latest amenities such as comfortable seating, air-conditioning, Wi-Fi, and onboard entertainment systems. These new feature like automatic doors, fire detection and suppression systems, and CCTV surveillance make the train journey more comfortable.