Vande Bharat Express enroute to Varanasi suffers technical snag, passengers shifted to another train

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (Left) Vande Bharat Express enroute to Varanasi suffers technical snag

Vande Bharat Varanasi News: New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express developed a technical snag on Saturday resulting in six-hour delay. The train, touted as India's fastest, suffered a defect in the traction motor between Dankaur and Wair stations in Uttar Pradesh

Passengers travelling on the train were shifted to another rake sent from Delhi for their onward journey.

"Varanasi Vande Bharat rake has suffered a failure due to a bearing defect in the Traction Motor of C8 coach between the Dankaur and Wair stations of North Central Railway. The bearing jam was rectified with the assistance of NCR team," a statement issued by the Indian Railways said.

"A joint team of 6 officers of NR and NCR headed by ADRM OP Delhi is at the site to monitor the situation and assist in transshipment. Detailed investigation of the failure will be done after taking the rake back to the maintenance depot," it added.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1578682437772902401

This is the third consecutive incident involving Vande Bharat in as many days.

The newly introduced Vande Bharat Express running between Mumbai Central to Gurajat's Gandhinagar met with an accident after a herd of buffaloes came on the railway line on Thursday (October 6). The nose of the train's locomotive suffered a damaged in the accident. The nose cone cover of the driver coach of the semi-high speed train was replaced with a new one in Mumbai later.

On Friday, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat, resulting in minor damage to the train's nose panel.

Latest India News