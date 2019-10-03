These photos are proof that Vande Bharat Express is a stunning gift for Vaishno Devi yatris

Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra, the last station on the way to Vaishno Devi temple, to eight hours from 12 hours.

The launch of Vande Bharat Express - Indian Railways' semi-high-speed train between Delhi-Katra-Delhi on Thursday comes as a huge gift for commuters taking the route. Vande Bharat Express train boasts of having a host of features onboard including plastic bottle crusher machines, a spacious pantry with a deep freezer, revolving seats and cattle guard.

Lakhs of pilgrims travel from Delhi to Katra for the holy Vaishno Devi Yatra. Vaishno Devi Mandir is a Hindu temple dedicated to the Hindu Goddess Mahalakshmi (Maa Durga) and is located on the Trikuta Hills that falls in Katra (Jammu).

Ever since the inception of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in 1986, the Holy Shrine has witnessed an ever-increasing number of devotees.

Navratri celebrations attract a lot of tourists to the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi and Vande Bharat Express that was flagged off by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah today comes as a big gift to people.

"A Navratri gift for my sisters and brothers of Jammu as well as devotees of Maa Vaishno Devi! The New Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi, Katra will improve connectivity as well as spiritual tourism," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Indiatvnews.com brings to you some stunning photos of Vande Bharat Express that will begin for common people from tomorrow (October 5). The train was today flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

Vande Bharat Express - India's semi-high speed train

Vande Bharat Express (Train 18) will bring the travel time from 12 hours to just 8 hours. Vande Bharat Express train to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra will be running at a maximum speed of 130 km/hour and will cover the distance in eight hours, cutting the travel time by four hours.

Vande Bharat Express - massive features

Image Source : PTI The first commercial run of the Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will be on October 5 and booking of tickets is open on the IRCTC website.

Bookings for Vande Bharat Express on Delhi-Katra-Delhi has already begun on IRCTC website. Vande Bharat train boasts of having bottle crushing machines for disposing of plastic bottles.

"In the first and the last coach, bottle crushing machines have been installed for disposing off plastic bottles. This has been done so that dumping off plastic waste can be reduced on the railway lines," an official of Indian Railways said.

Vande Bharat Express Ticket Prices

Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah , Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of State (independent charge) for PMO Jitendra Singh are also seen during Vande Bharat Express train flagg -off in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist )

Vande Bharat Express ticket price between Delhi-Katra will cost you as mentioned below:

Vande Bharat Express Delhi to Katra fare

AC Chair car ticket: Rs 1,630

Executive Chair car ticket: Rs 3,015

Vande Bharat Express Katra to Delhi fare

AC Chair car ticket: Rs 1,570

Executive Chair car ticket: Rs 2,965

Vande Bharat Express - 16 AC coaches, spacious pantry

Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah before the launch of the semi -high-speed train Vande Bharat Express before its flags off ceremony at New Delhi Railway Station, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Vande Bharat train has eight revolving seats that can be turned around to 180 degrees, 16 air-conditioned coaches, including two executive class coaches and sensor doors that connect the coaches. The pantry has also been made more spacious. ROs, one deep freezer for storing ice cream and welcome drinks, three hot cases and two bottle coolers have also been installed.

The train has continuous windows and the glasses have been provided with anti-spall films.

Vande Bharat Express - A World-Class Gift

Image Source : KUMAR SONU Vande Bharat Express stunning interiors

Truly a world-class gift ahead from Indian Railways to the people of India.

"Within the next 10 years, Jammu and Kashmir will be one of the most developed regions of the country and the journey of development has begun with Vande Bharat Express which is set to boost development and promote religious tourism," India's Home Minister Amit Shah said at the launch.

"The Vande Bharat Express will bring new India to new Jammu and Kashmir," MoS Jitender Singh said at the launch.

Watch: Vande Bharat Express flag-off ceremony

