Vaishno Devi Yatra to restart after halt due to rains and landslides: When will it resume? On August 26, a major landslide occurred on the Trikuta Hills due to heavy rainfall. In this tragic incident, 34 pilgrims lost their lives, while many others were injured. Considering the severity of the situation, the administration immediately suspended the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

Katra (J&K):

The Vaishno Devi yatra, which was suspended due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, is set to resume from September 14, according to officials cited by PTI.

The pilgrimage to the revered shrine in Reasi district had been on hold for 19 days following severe weather conditions, including landslides and cloudbursts.

“Jai Mata Di! The Vaishno Devi Yatra will resume from September 14 (Sunday), subject to favourable weather conditions. For details and bookings, please visit www.maavaishnodevi.org,” the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDB) posted on X.

Landslide on Vaishno Devi Yatra route

On August 26, a major landslide occurred on the Trikuta Hills due to heavy rainfall. In this tragic incident, 34 pilgrims lost their lives, while many others were injured. Considering the severity of the situation, the administration immediately suspended the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. Since then, the route has been completely closed. As a result, thousands of devotees are stranded in Katra and are eagerly waiting for the pilgrimage to resume.

This decision will be taken depending on favorable weather conditions.

Vaishno Devi shrine board makes arrangements

The Shrine Board has made all necessary arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrims. For the latest updates and bookings related to the yatra, you can visit the official website http://maavaishnodevi.org.

In recent days, the weather in the Jammu region has improved significantly. Repair work on the route to the cave temple is almost complete.

Vaishno Devi temple is one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in India. Situated in the Trikuta Hills, this temple is dedicated to Mata Vaishno Devi, who is considered an incarnation of Goddess Durga. Every year, millions of devotees visit this sacred cave temple to seek the blessings of the Goddess.