Vaishno Devi yatra suspended again due to bad weather shortly after reopening post 22-day break

Katra (J&K):

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was suspended on Wednesday, shortly after resuming following a 22-day break. The decision was taken due to inclement weather. Earlier in the day, around 2,500 devotees had been allowed to undertake the yatra.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Wednesday resumed the pilgrimage to the holy cave temple, only to be abruptly stopped due to an alert for heavy rain.

SMVDSB suspends yatra amid alert for heavy rain

The yatra started at 6 am from both the tracks leading to the shrine. By late evening, dark clouds shrouded the Trikuta hills and the Meteorological Department issued a warning for heavy downpour. Acting swiftly over the alert, shrine board officials used loudspeakers around 5.30 pm to inform pilgrims that the yatra was once again suspended in the interest of safety.

“Over 2,500 pilgrims joined the yatra during the day and many of them have already paid their obeisance at the shrine.The helicopter service remained suspended, but the battery car functioned normally,” PTI quoted an official as saying.

Shrine Board to take decision after reviewing weather conditions

The official said further decisions on the resumption of the yatra will be taken by the shrine board after reviewing the situation.

The shrine board earlier advised pilgrims to carry valid ID, use only the designated routes and cooperate with the staff on duty during the yatra. It also reminded that Radio Frequency Identity Card (RFID) tracking is compulsory to ensure safety and transparency.

The board also thanked devotees for their patience and cooperation during the period of suspension.

Landslide on Vaishno Devi Yatra route

On August 26, a major landslide occurred on the Trikuta Hills due to heavy rainfall. In this tragic incident, 34 pilgrims lost their lives, while many others were injured. Considering the severity of the situation, the administration immediately suspended the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.

Since then, the route remained completely closed for 22 days. Thousands of devotees are stranded in Katra.

