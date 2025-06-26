Vaishno Devi's new track shuts again due to landslide, pilgrimage continues via old path | Details Heavy rains triggered a landslide on the Himkoti track of the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route, forcing authorities to shut it down for the third time this June. Around 30 feet of debris and falling boulders blocked the new path, prompting the suspension of cable car and helicopter services.

New Delhi:

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route has been disrupted once again due to heavy rains and landslides, marking the third time this year that the newer Himkoti track has had to be shut. According to officials, continuous downpours triggered a major landslide on the Himkoti route, leaving nearly 30 feet of debris and large boulders blocking the path. As a result, battery car, cable car, and helicopter services along the route have been temporarily suspended for safety reasons.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, along with the local administration, swiftly launched relief and clearance operations. While the new track remains closed, the yatra is being allowed to continue via the traditional old route. “In view of passenger safety, the yatra has been diverted to the original path. Our teams, along with disaster management personnel, are clearing debris on a war footing,” a Shrine Board official said.

Authorities have urged pilgrims to remain vigilant, follow only authorised routes, and adhere strictly to weather-related advisories. Additional personnel have been deployed on the ground to assist and guide visitors.

Third disruption this month: Things to know

This is the third such disruption in June alone, with earlier closures also caused by torrential rain and hazardous weather conditions. Each time, pilgrims have faced delays and temporary service shutdowns. The administration has assured that all services will resume once conditions are deemed safe. Meanwhile, continuous monitoring is underway to ensure smooth movement and the safety of the devotees. The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir attracts lakhs of pilgrims each year, and weather-related disruptions are not uncommon during the monsoon months. Authorities are also working to improve early warning systems and response protocols to minimise such occurrences in the future.

(Reported by Rahi Kapoor)