Are you planning a Vaishno Devi trip in long weekend? Here's the weather forecast for August 15–17 With intermittent rains and a chance of storms expected, travelers planning to visit Vaishno Devi over the long weekend should exercise caution. Staying updated on the latest weather forecasts and being prepared for possible delays or disruptions caused by slippery trails or traffic is advisable.

Srinagar:

As the long weekend approaches, heavy rainfall continues to lash India’s northern hill states. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have recently witnessed intense downpours leading to cloudbursts, flash floods, mudslides and landslides. Jammu and Kashmir has also faced similar weather disruptions caused by persistent rain. With Independence Day falling on a Friday (August 15 ) this year, many people are planning trips around this extended holiday period.

If you intend to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine during this long weekend, it is important to know what the weather conditions will be in Jammu and Kashmir.

When is the long weekend?

Independence Day, a national holiday, falls on a Friday. Most offices also remain closed on the following Saturday and Sunday, August 16 and 17, resulting in a three-day long weekend. This period is expected to see a large number of travellers heading out to various destinations, including pilgrimage spots like Vaishno Devi.

Weather forecast for Katra: The gateway to Vaishno Devi

Vaishno Devi temple is located near Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, a place bustling with devotees year-round.

August 15: Expect rainfall in the afternoon accompanied by overcast skies. The maximum temperature is forecasted around 30°C, with a minimum near 24°C.

August 16: Thunderstorms and heavy rain are likely, with the maximum temperature dropping slightly to 29°C and the minimum remaining around 24°C.

August 17: Cloudy skies will dominate, with occasional light showers possible in some areas. Temperatures could rise to a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 24°C.

Here’s the weather outlook in Katra for the long weekend-

Date Weather updates August 15 Rain is expected in the afternoon with cloudy skies throughout the day. Maximum temperature will be around 30°C, while the minimum will be 24°C. August 16 There is a possibility of rain accompanied by thunderstorms. Maximum temperature may reach 29°C, while the minimum could be around 24°C. August 17 Mostly cloudy skies are expected, with showers likely in some areas. Maximum temperature may reach 32°C, while the minimum could be around 24°C.

Travel advisory for pilgrims

Given the intermittent rains and possibility of storms, travellers planning to visit Vaishno Devi during this long weekend should remain cautious. Keep an eye on weather updates and be prepared for delays or disruptions due to slippery paths or traffic. Staying informed about local weather conditions and any advisories issued by authorities will help ensure a safer and more comfortable pilgrimage experience.

(With inputs from AccuWeather)