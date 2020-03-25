Vaishno Devi temple to remain shut during navratra amid COVID-19 lockdown

Adhering to the 21-day nationwide shutdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and despite the start of auspicious period of Chaitra Navratri, the Mata Vaishno Devi Trust has decided to keep the temple closed for pilgrims to amid the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the Vaishno Devi Yatra was suspended for the pilgrims. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had on Tuesday asked pilgrims to put off their visit to the famous cave temple as more Covid-19 positive cases emerged in the country.

The death due to coronavirus reached 11 in India on Wednesday after another COVID-19 patient died in Tamil Nadu. Globally, more than 18,500 people have died due to coronavirus and the figures are on a constant rise. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown of the country for 21 days, to control the spread of COVID-19.

