Vaishno Devi pilgrimage introduces RIFD-equipped yatra cards for devotees

Vaishno Devi pilgrimage has now introduced RIFD-equipped yatra cards for devotees. The RIFD-equipped yatra cards system has been started at 29 locations and various antennas and readers have been installed.

Prior to the RIFD system, the yatra parchi system for pilgrimage was available online and on the counter.

Under this new project, CCTV cameras have been installed at 40 new locations and at seven verification counters. A new control center has also been set up.

Anshul Garg, CEO of Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said, " With the RIFD system we will be able to track the pilgrims in real time and monitor the yatra. The Honourable Supreme Court by order has kept a ceiling of 50000 pilgrims on peak days and by this system, we can monitor that. This will help us to regulate the yatra."

He also said, "This is an earthquake and landslide-prone area. New technology will help our disaster management team. Also, there are many lost and found issues there and by this technology, we can track the pilgrims. We can monitor which track pilgrims are moving and also assist the helicopter services and manage the pilgrimage accordingly."

Meanwhile, devotees visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine said, " They are very happy with the new system and it will help in a smooth yatra."

