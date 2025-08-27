PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Vaishno Devi landslide The rescue operation is continuing along the Vaishno Devi route near Adhkuwari, where a landslide struck on Tuesday, killing al least 32 pilgrims and injuring 20.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Vaishno Devi landslide. He said that the administration is extending all possible help to those affected by the tragedy. The landslide struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra town to the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being."

Death toll in Vaishno Devi landslide rises to 32

The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide has gone up to 32, officials said on Wednesday. At least 20 people were injured in the landslide triggered by heavy, relentless rain.

The landslide struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra to the shrine. There are two routes up to the shrine -- while the yatra had been suspended on the Himkoti trek route since morning, it was going on on the old route till 1.30 pm when authorities decided to suspend it till further orders in view of the torrential rain.

The pilgrimage to the shrine was suspended when the mountainside literally gave way and stones, boulders and rocks came hurtling down around 3 pm on Tuesday, catching people unawares.