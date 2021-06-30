Vaccine scam: Another fake govt official arrested in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Preliminary investigation revealed that the man, in his mid-20s, is a resident of the Park Street area

A man was arrested from centra Kolkata's Beniapukur area for impersonating as a senio government official, police said on Wednesday The arrest comes amid the investigation into th dubious COVID vaccination camps in the city, which were bein organised by fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb. The arrest was made on Tuesday night when police at checkpoint in Beniapukur stopped an SUV having a 'VIP sticker, a board mentioning 'Central Vigilance Commission' and a blue beacon.

"The man inside the vehicle first said that he is a officer of the Central Vigilance Commission. Then he suddenly changed his version and claimed to be an officer of th Narcotics Cell. He could not produce any identity card an kept on challenging and threatening us," an officer of th Kolkata Police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man, in his mid-20s, is a resident of the Park Street area, he said. He studied engineering but dropped out of college, th officer said. "We are trying to find out whether he has duped an people. We are also talking to his family members," he said.

