'Vaccine Lagwale' song featuring actors Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta and others released on 'Aaj Ki Baat'

A song titled 'Vaccine Lagwale' emphasising the importance of vaccination against Covid-19 was released on Wednesday on India TV's iconic show Aaj Ki Baat hosted by channel's Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma.

The unique song, aimed at creating awareness particularly in rural people, is sung by Satadru Kabir, Chetan Fefar, Srijan, Archana Mohan Iyer and Vinay Vaishnav. Aseem Ahmed Abbasee has penned the lyrics of the song while the credit for the music goes to Srijan Vinay Vaishnav.

Actors including Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta, Amar Upadhyay, Sandeepa Dhar, Monal Gajjar, Pranay Narayan, and Garvin Mohan feature in the song.

Produced by Sharad Choudhry, Satish Kaushik and Vikas Malu, the song's release comes on a day India crossed the 60-crore vaccination mark.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

