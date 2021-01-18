Image Source : AP India's vaccination drive: 3,81,305 people jabbed; 2 post-vaccination deaths in UP, Karnataka | Key Points

Over 3.8 lakh people have been inoculated for coronavirus in the country so far. More than 500 adverse events following immunisation were reported, accorrding to Union Health Ministry's latest data provided Monday night. The ministry also informed about two deaths in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka post the vaccination. India on Saturday, January 16, gave the first COVID-19 vaccine shots to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world’s largest inoculation drive against the pandemic that has caused 1,52,093 deaths and upended millions of lives in the country.

KEY POINTS

At a press briefing, Additional Secretary in the ministry, Manohar Agnani, said as many as 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and Union Territories till 5 pm on Monday.

A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated (till 5 pm on Monday) as per provisional report, he said.

Statewise breakout of vaccinations on Monday: 8,656 were from Bihar, 1,822 from Assam, 36,888 from Karnataka, 7,070 from Kerala, 6,665 from Madhya Pradesh, 7,628 from Tamil Nadu, 10,352 from Telangana, 11,588 from West Bengal and 311 were from Delhi.

He said a cumulative 580 adverse events following immunization (AEFIs) and seven hospitalizations have so far been reported in the country since the nationwide COVID inoculation drive which began on January 16.

In Uttarakhand, one of the beneficiaries is stable and under observation at AIIMS Rishikesh, the official stated.

In Chhattisgarh, one beneficiary is under observation, while in Karnataka, two cases of hospitalizations were reported, he said.

Two deaths have been reported post administering of the vaccine in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. The death of the UP resident is not related to vaccination, the ministry said, adding that post mortem was planned for the second deceased.

Two persons died after taking COVID-19 vaccine in UP & Karnataka. Death of the UP resident is not related to vaccination; post mortem is planned today for the second person: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/HjDDsazEUs — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2021

