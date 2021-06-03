Vaccinating 1 crore people a day ambitious, but not impossible: CEA Subramanian

Image Source : AP Autorickshaw and cab drivers wait to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine during a special vaccination drive in Hyderabad, India.

We can vaccinate one crore people in a day, this is definitely ambitious but not impossible, Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian said on Thursday, as country makes continuous efforts to ramp up the inoculation drive.

"India will be able to achieve vaccination for all by December. If we vaccinate people in three shifts each day, then, we can vaccinate 1 crore people in a day. This is definitely ambitious, but not impossible," Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian said.

Speaking on economic recovery, KV Subramanian said, "COVID-19 is not going to impact our fiscal deficit target and disinvestment target."

Chief Economic Advisor further said, "the second wave of COVID-19 has affected the momentum of economic recovery. We expect a recovery in the economy from July. Now, States have started removing restrictions and if we speedup vaccination our economy will start recovering."

