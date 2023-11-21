Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers release first video of trapped workers, all in good health | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV All the workers trapped in the tunnel are healthy.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: On the tenth day of rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi, the successful insertion of an endoscopic camera into the collapsed area marked a significant milestone. First visuals of the trapped workers emerged as the rescue team tried to establish contact with them through walkie-talkie. The endoscopic flexi camera showed the workers speaking to the rescue teams informing them that they were healthy.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Uttarakhand CM shares pics of workers

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to 'X' to share the images of trapped workers. "For the first time, a picture has been received of workers trapped in the tunnel under construction in Silkyara, Uttarkashi. All the labor brothers are completely safe, we are trying with all our might to get them out safely soon," he wrote.

Vertical drilling machine at site

The vertical drilling machine from the upper part of the hill above the tunnel has also reached the site and was placed there to rescue 41 labourers who are trapped. The visuals also showed the rescue team laying the pipeline inside the tunnel.

On Monday, hot khichdi was also provided to the stranded workers for the first time since they were trapped. The khichdi, in cylindrical bottles, was provided through 6-inch alternative lifeline. Electricity and water are available in the portion of the tunnel and workers are provided food items and medicines through 4-inch compressor pipeline.

Drones and robots aide rescue operation

Drones and robots from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have also been brought to the site to look into the possibility of other escape routes for the trapped men. Earlier, rescue operation in-charge Colonel Deepak Patil said that although their 'main challenge' is evacuating trapped men through 900 mm pipe, which will be attempted later, the food, mobiles, and chargers will be sent inside the tunnel through the 6-inch lifeline. On what food items will be sent to trapped labourers, he said that, keeping in mind the condition of the labourers, a list has been prepared with the help of doctors on available food options.

The pipeline development comes on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the rescue operation. According to a statement, the PM said it was necessary to keep up the morale of the trapped workers. The Uttarakhand High Court took note Monday of a plea on the disaster. It has asked the state government to respond to it by Tuesday.

About the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse

It should be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami keeping are keeping close eyes on the rescue operations and assured of all possible help. The Centre and the state government are working together for the safe exit of the trapped labourers. The trapped workers include 15 from Jharkhand, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, four from Bihar, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Assam and one from Himachal Pradesh.

