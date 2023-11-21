Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue teams establish Audio-visual communication with trapped workers | AUDIO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Visual of a worker trapped inside the under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing Uttarkashi tunnel collapse, rescue team officials have successfully developed communication with the trapped workers through the 6-inch pipeline on Tuesday morning. In an audio clip, first shared by India TV, a trapped worker is heard talking about their situation in the tunnel.

The worker said that they are all fine and there is no need to panic. "We are all fine here. I extend my salute to my parents and everyone in my village. We are all fine here and there is no need to worry. We are being provided with food and oxygen...With God's grace, we will come out soon safely...," he stated.

Rescue team speaks to trapped workers

Through the pipeline, the rescue team was seen clearly talking to the workers trapped in the tunnel. The rescue team also urged the workers to come in front of the endoscopic flexi camera which was inserted through the pipeline. A worker took out the camera from the pipeline and held it inside the confined space so that everyone could be identified. In addition, the rescue teams also informed that food would be provided again once the pipeline is cleaned.

In the video, the stranded workers were seen cheerful and state of mind. The workers were provided with a walkie-talkie through a 6-inch pipeline so that they could communicate with the rescue team. Meanwhile, more 900 mm pipes have been brought near Silkyara tunnel to reach the workers trapped inside. Rescuers have begun the process of laying a pipeline inside the tunnel to bring all the workers out. Various agencies, including tunnelling experts from overseas, have been roped in on war footing.

PM takes stock of rescue ops

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also informed that the Prime Minister is continuously taking stock of the rescue operation. "PM Narendra Modi called up once again today and sought details about the rescue and relief operation ongoing at the under-construction tunnel at Silkyara, Uttarkashi...On this occasion, the Honorable Prime Minister was informed about the successful construction of a 6-inch diameter pipeline across the debris and the delivery of food and other essential items to the workers through it," he wrote on 'X'. "The Prime Minister was informed about the conversation with labour brothers with the help of an endoscopic flexi camera. He was also assured that it is our top priority to evacuate all the labour brothers safely," CM Dhami added.

About the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse

It should be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami keeping are keeping close eyes on the rescue operations and assured of all possible help. The Centre and the state government are working together for the safe exit of the trapped labourers. The trapped workers include 15 from Jharkhand, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, four from Bihar, three from West Bengal, two each from Uttarakhand and Assam and one from Himachal Pradesh.

