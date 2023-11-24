Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Board games, playing cards to help stranded workers relieve mental stress

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An ambulance parked near the under-construction Silkyara tunnel where 41 workers are trapped.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operations are underway in full swing to save the 41 trapped workers at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. Committed to saving the precious lives of all the workers, the central as well as Uttarakhand governments are keeping constant communication and making all efforts to keep up the morale of the workers trapped in the 2 km-built tunnel portion.

Rescuers have also planned to provide board games and playing cards to trapped workers to help them relieve stress. Speaking to the media, Dr Rohit Gondwal, one of the psychiatrists at the rescue site, said it's important to keep trapped workers in a good mental state. "We are planning to provide ludo and chess boards and playing cards to help them relieve stress. The operation is getting delayed and it appears that it will take some more time. All workers are fine but need to stay healthy and mentally fit," he added. "They told us that they play 'chor-police', do yoga and exercise daily to de-stress," Gondwal added.

Speaking on the mental health of the trapped workers, another medical expert said their morale needs to stay high and they must remain motivated. A team of doctors speaks daily to the workers and asks about their health and mental conditions.

Uttarakhand CM talks to trapped workers

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Silkyara tunnel and spoke to the trapped workers. Dhami told them that rescuers have managed to come very close to them. "We have come to around 45 metres through the rubble. We are very close to you now," the Chief Minister added. Dhami asked two labourers -- Gabbar Singh Negi and Saba Ahmad -- about the condition of the workers and praised the duo for keeping up their morale. He said all agencies are working hard to ensure that they are evacuated safely as soon as possible.

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

A collapse occurred on November 12 in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, due to which 41 workers were trapped. The workers are trapped in a 2 km-built portion, which is complete, including concrete work that provides safety to the workers. Meanwhile, Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi said that the post-rescue action plan is ready to take the workers to the hospital through the green corridor. Ambulances are on standby and a team of doctors is also put on stand-by for health check-ups of the workers.

