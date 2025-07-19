Uttarkashi helicopter crash: Chopper hit overhead cable, pilot attempted emergency landing, says AAIB Six people, including the pilot, were killed, while another was injured after a chopper enroute to Gangotri temple crashed near Gangnani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on May 8. The helicopter belonged to a private organisation.

Dehradun:

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Saturday released its preliminary report on the helicopter crash that took place on May 8 in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. In its report, the AAIB noted that the pilot tried to land on the Uttarkashi-Gangotri National Highway but was unsuccessful.

The report further stated that the helicopter's main rotor blade struck an overhead fiber cable running parallel to the road, but the chopper was unable to land and "tumbled down the hillside". Even though the helicopter was destroyed, there was no fire, but six people, including the pilot, lost their lives in the incident, it stated.

Here's what the AAIB report said:

"The helicopter flew for 20 minutes before descending from its assigned altitude," the AAIB report said. "Initially, the pilot attempted to land on the Uttarkashi-Gangotri Road (NH 34), near Gangnani in Uttarkashi. During the landing attempt, the helicopter's main rotor blade struck an overhead Fiber cable running parallel to the road."

"However, the helicopter was unable to land and tumbled down the hillside. Eventually, it came to rest against a tree, approximately 250 feet deep into a gorge," the report said.

The AAIB also said that its team conducted an on-site investigation into the crash and collected all the "perishable and crucial evidence". During its investigation, the AAIB said it has also collected some of the components of the helicopter's engine to conduct a detailed examination.

The investigation also interacted with the first responders, the local administration and eyewitnesses to gather further information about the crash, the report said.

"The NTSB, USA & the TSB, Canada have appointed Accredited Representative & Technical Advisors for this investigation. The investigation team is coordinating with them for further course of action required to find out the root cause(s)," the report said.

Six people lost their lives

Six people, including the pilot, were killed, while another was injured after a chopper enroute to Gangotri temple crashed near Gangnani in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on May 8. The helicopter belonged to a private organisation.

Those who lost their lives in the incident were identified as Captain Robin Singh (60), the pilot, and Kala Chandrakant Soni (61), Vijaya Lakshmi Reddy (57), Ruchi Agrawal (56), Radha Agrawal (79) and Vedanti (48).