Uttarkashi cloudburst: At least 10 Army soldiers missing from a camp in Harsil, troops continue relief ops Army officials confirmed that troops on the ground are working tirelessly to assist civilians and support local authorities in managing the crisis.

Uttarkashi:

Amid the ongoing devastation caused by the Uttarkashi cloudburst, at least 10 Indian Army soldiers have reportedly gone missing from a camp located in the lower Harsil area, as per officials. Despite the fact that their own personnel are unaccounted for, the Indian Army has remained fully committed to the rescue and relief operations in the affected region. Army officials confirmed that troops on the ground are working tirelessly to assist civilians and support local authorities in managing the crisis.

IAF official says helicopters ready for relief ops

An Indian Air Force official confirmed that helicopters are on active standby to assist in the Uttarkashi relief operations. "For relief work in Uttarkashi district, the Indian Air Force has stationed Chinook, Mi-17 V5, Cheetah and ALH helicopters at the Chandigarh Air Force Base. These helicopters are fully equipped with essential gear and supplies and are ready to take off as soon as weather conditions permit," the official added.

PM Modi expresses condolences

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep condolences to the people affected by the cloudburst in Dharali. He prayed for the well-being of the victims and their families. PM Modi spoke with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to obtain detailed information about the situation and the ongoing relief efforts. "I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and obtained information about the situation," PM Modi posted on X.

Uttarkashi cloudburst

It is to be noted here that at least 10 people were killed and several others missing after a cloudburst led to flash floods in the high altitude villages of Dharali on the way to Gangotri on Tuesday. Dharali is the main stopover on way to Gangotri and home to many hotels, restaurants and home stays. The devastating flashflood came in the wake of a cloudburst somewhere in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and ordered the dispatch of seven rescue teams to assist the affected people.

ALSO READ: Uttarkashi cloudburst: Helpline numbers issued, CM Dhami takes stock of rescue ops