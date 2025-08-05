Uttarkashi cloudburst: Helpline numbers issued, CM Dhami takes stock of rescue ops As per details, these helplines are being managed by the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Uttarkashi to help families connect and stay informed during this crisis.

Uttarkashi:

In light of the devastating cloudburst that struck Dharali village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, the local administration has released emergency helpline numbers for people seeking assistance or information. As per details, these helplines are being managed by the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) Uttarkashi to help families connect and stay informed during this crisis.

The helpline numbers issued by the district administration are:

1. 01374-222126

2. 01374-222722

3. 9456556431

Rescue ops underway

Officials have urged the public to use these numbers for any urgent queries related to the flood-hit area. Relief and rescue operations are in full swing, and authorities are working round the clock to ensure help reaches those in need, they added. As per officials, 10 people were killed and several others are missing. Army's Central Command stated that Troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations. "Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold", the Army's Central Command said in a statement.

CM Dhami takes stock of situation

Taking stock of the situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sadness over the damage that was the result of the cloudburst. CM Dhami further informed that the administration, including SDRF and NDRF, are engaged in the rescue operation, and the situation is being closely monitored. In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

ALSO READ: Uttarkashi cloudburst: Flash floods kill 10, wash away several buildings in Uttarakhand