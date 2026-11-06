'Uttarakhand will be a milestone in path to Viksit Bharat': Amit Shah launches projects worth Rs 1,475 crore

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 62 development projects worth Rs 1,475.31 crore during the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Dehradun on Friday.

The projects include the foundation laying of 44 initiatives worth Rs 1,073.11 crore and the inauguration of 18 projects worth Rs 402.20 crore. These initiatives cover roads, electricity, drinking water, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development and other essential infrastructure facilities.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said Uttarakhand would become the first milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He described the State Foundation Day celebrations as an occasion to take pride in the state’s achievements and renew its commitment to development.

Recalling the creation of Uttarakhand under former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shah said the state was progressing towards new heights of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uttarakhand’s economic growth and development

Highlighting the state’s economic progress, the Union Home Minister said Uttarakhand’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) had increased by 50 per cent compared to 2022, while per capita income had risen by 40 per cent.

He stated that investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore had already been grounded out of the Rs 3.56 lakh crore worth of investment agreements signed during the Global Investors Summit.

Shah also appreciated several initiatives undertaken by the state government, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, a stringent anti-cheating law and an anti-conversion law.

He said approximately 35,000 young people had secured government jobs in Uttarakhand, while more than three lakh women had become Lakhpati Didis.

Referring to major infrastructure initiatives, Shah highlighted the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Char Dham All-Weather Road, Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Rail Project and ropeway projects to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib.

He said the combined efforts of the Central and State Governments had accelerated development in Uttarakhand and praised the initiatives being undertaken under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Home Minister Amit Shah in Uttarakhand.

Dhami reaffirms commitment to a developed Uttarakhand

Welcoming the Union Home Minister, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state government was committed to making Uttarakhand a developed and prosperous state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

He said improvements in connectivity, tourism, industrial development, self-employment opportunities and basic infrastructure were strengthening the state’s economy.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Uttarakhand’s achievement of securing the first position in NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index.

Dhami expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister for the conferment of the prestigious ‘President’s Police Colour’ upon Uttarakhand Police.

Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman and Bravery Awards presented

The celebrations also witnessed the conferment of the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman Awards 2026 upon 15 distinguished personalities by Amit Shah and Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Renowned folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and actor Hemant Pandey were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their contributions.

Additionally, six children who demonstrated exceptional courage were presented with the first Chief Minister’s State Bravery Awards. Each award recipient received a cash prize of ₹51,000.

As a mark of honour, Chief Minister Dhami presented Amit Shah with a traditional Uttarakhand cap, a shawl, a Gangajali containing sacred Ganga water and a memento symbolising the Samudra Manthan.

The event was attended by former Chief Ministers, Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, Members of Parliament, state Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, public representatives, senior officials and a large number of people from across Uttarakhand.