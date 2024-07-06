Uttarakhand: Vehicular movement halted due to falling debris at Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Uttarakhand: Vehicular movement halted due to falling debris at Badrinath National Highway.

Uttarakhand weather update: Vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has been blocked due to the falling and piling up of debris at five places in Chamoli district. Taking to the microblogging site, Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand, posted on X, "The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to debris near Bhanerpani, old Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, Kanchen Ganga, Chhinka Paagalnala and Helang in Chamoli district."

The disruption has affected the busy routes, leaving many commuters and locals stranded. On Friday, traffic movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district was halted for several hours due to debris at two places in Chamoli.

According to Chamoli Police, debris near Angthala in the Kotwali Chamoli area caused the Badrinath National Highway to be blocked. The incident was reported at around 6.54 am. Similarly, falling debris between Bhanerpani (Pipalkoti) and the Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti area was reported at around 6.49 am. These incidents halted vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway.

IMD issues Red alert

Local authorities and police launched an operation to clear the debris, and traffic was resumed at both locations only after three hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Friday (July 5) for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Uttarakhand is expected to receive heavy (64.5-115.5 m) to very heavy (115.5-204.44 mm) and extremely heavy rainfall (204.4 mm) from July 3 to July 6. Whereas, on July 7, the state is expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, the IMD said.

Rudraprayag Gaurikund NH blocked

Due to continuous heavy rainfall, Rudraprayag Gaurikund National Highway 107 is blocked in the Doliya Devi (Phata) area. "Efforts are underway to open the road", said Rudraprayag Police.

