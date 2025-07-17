Uttarakhand Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains, issues alert for Dehradun, Nainital, Tehri Uttarakhand: The IMD said heavy rains will continue across the state for the next one week. The weather office has also issued Orange Alert for rain in Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Nainital and Bageshwar districts of the state.

Dehradun:

The IMD on Thursday predicted heavy rains for Uttarakhand and issues rain alert for several districts. The weather office said the incidents of landslides may increase in the hilly districts of the state and advised everyone to remain alert.

In its regular bulletin, the IMD said heavy rains will continue across the state for the next one week. The weather office has also issued Orange Alert for rain in Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Nainital and Bageshwar districts of the state.

Landslide reported in Himachal’s Sirmaur

Apart from Uttarakhand, one major landslide near Shillai in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Wednesday blocked National Highway 707, connecting Hatkoti to Paonta, after a large portion of the mountain collapsed, completely halting vehicular movement.

However, the restoration operation is underway, but continuous debris fall is hampering progress, officials said.

200 roads closed in Himachal

As per updates on Wednesday evening, nearly 200 roads across the state remained closed, including NH-707. The worst-hit is Mandi district reported 140 road closures, followed by 27 in Sirmaur and 21 in Kullu.

Apart from this, 137 water supply schemes and 47 power distribution transformers have been affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

In the meantime, the IMD issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the state on July 21 and 22 (Monday and Tuesday), and a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain in various districts through July 20.