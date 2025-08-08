Uttarakhand weather update: Heavy rains predicted for Uttarkashi again days after flash flood Uttarakhand weather update: According to official data, 128 people were rescued by Friday noon after the flash flood caused large-scale damage in Uttarkashi.

Uttarakhand weather update: A heavy rain alert has been issued in Uttarkashi for the next 2 hours, days after the flash flood that killed several people. Rainfall has started in the high hills. It is raining continuously in Gangaani area and the bridge construction work has started again amid heavy rain in the area. According to official data, 128 people were rescued by Friday noon after the flash flood caused large-scale damage in Uttarkashi.

With this, a total of 566 people have been rescued since Tuesday, when torrents of mud swallowed homes, hotels and cars. Officials have said four people were killed in the flash floods. Two bodies were recovered on Wednesday.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) said 16 people, including nine Army personnel and seven civilians, are missing.

According to residents of nearby villages, like Mukhba, who witnessed the disaster, the number of missing is likely to be higher as locals and labourers from Bihar and Nepal were working at under-construction hotels and there were guests in about two dozen big hotels in Dharali when the disaster struck.

Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, from where the Ganga originates, abounding in hotels, homestays, restaurants and guest houses.

The USDMA said more than 800 rescue personnel drawn from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police are engaged in the rescue operations on the ground.