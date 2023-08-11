Uttarakhand weather: IMD issues Red, Orange alerts for next four days in several districts due to heavy rains

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rain drops

Uttarakhand weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert and Orange alert for most of the districts of Uttarakhand from August 11 to August 14 (Monday). There has been heavy rainfall in many districts of the state for the last couple of days, causing waterlogging and flooding and disrupting the normal lives of the people.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday (August 10) rescued several people trapped in their houses in the Kashipur area in Rudrapur, which have been submerged in waters due to the heavy rain.

According to the officials, about 80 people trapped in the submerged houses were safely evacuated with the help of rafts and taken to a safe place by the SDRF team after reaching the spot and carrying out the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in the Dhalwala and Khara areas of Uttarakhand's Rishikesh on Wednesday (August 9) night. Many houses have been submerged in water as the water level in the Rishikesh saline source rose, said officials.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was called into action to rescue people who were trapped in their houses which have been submerged in waters in Dhalwala and Khara. The SDRF team reached the spot at night and taking prompt action, rescued about 50 people from the submerged houses and took them to a safe place, said officials.

(With ANI inputs)

