Uttarakhand weather: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for five districts, CM conducts aerial survey Uttarakhand weather: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami carried out an aerial survey of the flood-hit Silai Band and Ojri Band stretches along the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi.

Dehradun:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a four-day alert for heavy rainfall in five districts of Uttarakhand. The alert comes amid ongoing efforts to deal with the impact of recent downpours that have triggered landslides and damaged key infrastructure in the state.

Here is the list of places-

Uttarkashi Tehri Bageshwar Dehradun Rudraprayag

CM Dhami surveys the disaster-hit Yamunotri road

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected Silai Band and Ojri Band stretches along the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi. Accompanied by BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, the CM reviewed the damage where portions of the road were washed away, severing pilgrimage and local routes.

According to Uttarkashi Police, the highway remains blocked at two points and restoration may take time. Urgent repair efforts are underway, including the construction of a valley bridge at Ojri, with materials being transported under difficult conditions.

Highway restoration on war footing

Authorities have been directed to ensure the speedy completion of the bridge and the full restoration of the Yamunotri route, which is vital for both locals and pilgrims.

CM promotes eco-tourism at Corbett National Park

Later, CM Dhami visited Corbett National Park, participated in a jungle safari, and highlighted the government’s focus on eco-tourism and environmental protection.

As part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, over 1,000 saplings were planted in collaboration with the Forest Department and local residents. The Chief Minister described the plantation drive as a symbol of respect for motherhood and nature.

Natural disasters claim 70 lives in one month

Natural disasters and road accidents have collectively killed 70 people in Uttarakhand in a short span of just about a month. Twenty people have so far been killed in natural disasters and 50 in road accidents across the 13 districts of the hill state since June 1, according to data released by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Nine people were injured and as many went missing in natural disasters in the state during the period, while road accidents left 177 people injured and seven missing, the data said. Dehradun and Rudraprayag districts saw the maximum number of deaths (nine each) in road accidents, while Uttarkashi recorded the maximum number of eight fatalities due to natural disasters.

Uttarakhand's vulnerability to natural disasters like cloudbursts, landslides and flash floods increases during monsoon.