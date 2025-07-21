Uttarakhand weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert for 6 districts, schools closed in Dehradun Uttarakhand weather: The weather office has also predicted lightning accompanied with strong winds in some ares of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

Dehradun:

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday predicted heavy rains for Uttarakhand and issued 'orange' alert in six districts. Schools have been closed in Dehradun due to heavy rain alert.

As per the State Emergency Operations Centre, the weather office has also predicted lightning accompanied with strong winds in some ares of Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar.

District magistrates asked to remain alert

The State Emergency Operations Centre also said that letters have been sent to the district magistrates directing them to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.

For July 22, an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rains in some places in Dehradun and Uttarkashi district of the state.

142 roads blocked, 40 water supply connections disrupted

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh, in the aftermath of persistent monsoon rains, public life in the state remains severely affected with 142 roads blocked, 40 water supply schemes disrupted, and 26 power distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service as per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC)'s evening report on July 20.

The situation remains critical in the districts of Mandi (91 roads) and Kullu (33 roads), where landslides and flash floods have caused the bulk of road closures.

Power supply has also been heavily impacted in areas such as Gohar and Bhabanagar, with a total of 26 DTRs disrupted, primarily due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, 40 water supply schemes, particularly in Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur, have been affected by flooding and sediment accumulation. Temporary repairs have been made to restore some functionality; however, the complete restoration is still underway.

166 deaths reported due to various incidents

As per compiled data to date, the state has recorded a total of 166 deaths due to various incidents. This includes 132 people who lost their lives in rain-related deaths and 34 people who succumbed to road accident fatalities.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) continues to monitor the situation round-the-clock and is coordinating with district administrations for restoration and relief efforts.

