Uttarakhand voter count drops by over 8 lakh after SIR, check how many voters left in state

Dehradun:

The final electoral roll for Uttarakhand, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), lists around 71.58 lakh voters, nearly 8 lakh lower than the number of electors at the start of the revision process. The final list was released on Saturday (October 3).

However, the Congress, the main opposition party in the state, has claimed that the voter count declined by nearly 14 lakh, citing a figure of 85.19 lakh electors as of January 1, 2025. Congress leader and former MLA Manoj Rawat said the state had 85.19 lakh voters before the revision and that the number has now fallen to 71.58 lakh.

According to the office of Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the state had 79.6 lakh voters when the SIR began on June 8. After the distribution and compilation of enumeration forms, the draft electoral roll published on July 14 listed around 71.33 lakh voters.

Uttarakhand has 71.58 lakh electors after SIR

The Election Commission gave voters time from July 14 to August 13 to file claims and objections. These were processed between August 13 and September 28, following which the final electoral roll was published on October 3 with 71.58 lakh voters.

The final roll has 8.01 lakh lower voters than the electoral roll at the beginning of the SIR.

The final electoral roll comprises 37,37,701 male voters, 34,21,036 female voters and 212 third-gender voters. It includes 72,656 voters in the 18-19 age group and 1,22,892 voters aged above 80.

During the claims and objections process, 1,29,872 eligible voters were added to the roll, while 1,04,708 names were removed.

The SIR was conducted with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

Voters left out of final roll can still apply

The CEO office said individuals who could not be included in the final electoral roll for any reason can still apply for inclusion either online through the ECI-Net app by filling out Form 6 or offline through their Booth Level Officer (BLO).

Special camps will be organised for this purpose, while BLOs have been instructed to conduct door-to-door visits to collect information, it said.

BLOs will also compare the current electoral roll with the pre-SIR list to identify voters whose names appeared in the earlier roll but are missing from the current one. They will visit the homes of such voters to ascertain their current status and, if found eligible, assist them in filling out Form 6 to include their names in the electoral roll.

The BLOs will also help first-time voters and other eligible young voters whose names have been left out of the roll.

A list of such voters will be shared with booth-level agents and representatives of recognised political parties, giving eligible voters another opportunity to have their names included in the electoral roll.

(With PTI inputs)

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