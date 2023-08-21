Monday, August 21, 2023
     
Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Dehradun, Nainital, other Uttarakhand districts in next 24 hours

Heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning or very intense to extremely intense spell of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, and other districts.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2023 16:33 IST
Image Source : PTI An earthmover carries out restoration work as debris accumulated at the Dehradun Maldevta Chowk following heavy rainfall, in Dehradun. (Representational image )

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar districts in the next 24 hours.

"Heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning or very intense to extremely intense spell of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar districts in the next 24 hours,"  the India Meteorological Department informed.

