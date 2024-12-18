Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
  Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code to be implemented in state from January 2025

Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code to be implemented in state from January 2025

Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recalled that in the first cabinet meeting of the newly-formed government in March 2022, a decision was made to constitute an expert committee to study and implement the UCC in the state.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Dehradun Published : Dec 18, 2024 17:20 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 17:47 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Image Source : PUSHKAR SINGH DHAMI (X) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in Uttarakhand from January 2025. According to the reports, all preparations have been completed, and Uttarakhand will become the first state to implement the UCC after independence.

During a meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) held at the Secretariat on Wednesday (December 18), Chief Minister Dhami stated that the state government has undertaken all necessary preparations to implement the UCC, fulfilling its earlier resolution.

UCC Bill passed by State Legislative Assembly on Feb 7, 2024

Following this, a five-member expert committee was formed under the chairmanship of retired judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. Based on the committee's recommendations, the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024 was passed by the State Legislative Assembly on February 7, 2024.

Subsequently, the bill received the President's assent, and its notification was issued on March 12, 2024. In line with this, the rules under the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand 2024 Act have also been finalised, ensuring that the state is fully prepared for its implementation in January 2025. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure proper training of personnel tasked with implementing the UCC provisions and to arrange all necessary facilities. He also emphasised maximising online services to facilitate public convenience.

Additionally, a dedicated portal and mobile app have been developed to enable online access to services such as registration and appeals, ensuring ease of use for the general public. Chief Minister Dhami affirmed that the State Uniform Civil Code would come into effect in January 2025. 

He noted that Uttarakhand's UCC law aligns with the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas, offering a transformative direction for society. He added that this legislation would particularly empower women and children in Devbhoomi, opening new avenues for their growth and development. 

