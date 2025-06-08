Uttarakhand struggles with holiday rush: Major tourist spots crippled by traffic jams | Video Uttarakhand traffic jam: In Haridwar, a heavy influx of pilgrims resulted in severe traffic slowdowns along the stretch from Alaknanda Tirahe to VIP Ghat. Vehicles moved at a near standstill—averaging just about one kilometre per hour—amid sweltering heat and overflowing parking areas.

Several popular tourist spots in Uttarakhand, including Mussoorie, Haridwar, and key parts of the Kumaon region, witnessed massive traffic congestion over the weekend, severely disrupting mobility and even resulting in the tragic death of a tourist.

Gridlock in Mussoorie and the surrounding areas

Mussoorie bore the brunt of the tourist surge, with major roads, such as the Mussoorie-Dehradun highway, Kincreg to Library and Picture Palace, Motilal Nehru Road, Academy Road, and the iconic Mall Road, experiencing prolonged gridlock. The congestion extended to adjoining locations like Suwakholi, Buranskhanda, and Dhanaulti.

To manage the situation, authorities at Kuthal Gate blocked entry for larger vehicles arriving from Dehradun, permitting only those tourists with verified hotel bookings. Police presence was intensified to regulate traffic flow, but the measures proved inadequate against the sheer volume of incoming vehicles.

Haridwar and Kumaon experience similar disruptions

In Haridwar, a massive influx of pilgrims led to sluggish traffic between Alaknanda Tirahe and VIP Ghat. Vehicles crawled forward at a pace of barely a kilometer per hour, exacerbated by extreme heat and overwhelmed parking facilities.

SP (Crime/Traffic) Jitendra Mehra stated, “There is no complete jam, but traffic is moving slowly in four lanes. We’re on the ground, assisting wherever possible. Some pilgrims driving over dividers create additional challenges. We request cooperation from all visitors.”

The Kumaon region also faced mounting pressure. At hill stations across the area, authorities restricted entry for two-wheelers to mitigate congestion. In the past two days alone, over 800 motorcyclists were turned back at Kathgodam as part of crowd-control efforts.

Landour sees a day-long standstill

In Landour, traffic remained immobile from morning until late into the night. Local traders expressed concern over the impact on business, citing significant losses due to the lack of customer mobility and logistical delays.

Delhi tourist dies amidst delays

The worsening traffic conditions had dire consequences. Kamal Kishore Tandon, a 62-year-old tourist from Delhi visiting Mussoorie with his family, fell seriously ill on June 5. He was initially rushed to a local community health center in Landour. Doctors advised an immediate transfer to a hospital in Dehradun—a trip that typically takes an hour.

However, the heavy congestion, exacerbated by the weekend tourist rush and an excess of private and tempo traveller vehicles, stalled the family’s journey. By the time they reached Dehradun, Tandon had passed away.

Public outcry and questions of preparedness

The incident has reignited public concern over the ability of local administrations to handle peak-season traffic in Uttarakhand’s hill towns. Residents and business owners have repeatedly flagged the need for better planning, stricter traffic regulation, and improved infrastructure to cope with seasonal surges.

With the tourist season still underway, calls are growing for immediate intervention to prevent further incidents and ensure safer, more organized travel conditions for visitors and locals alike.